LATHROP, Mo. --Leonard Franklin "Butch" Butcher, 95, passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at his home.

Butch was born Dec. 6, 1925, to Adam and Mabel (Stapleton) Butcher in Gallatin, Missouri.

Butch attended Altamont High School and was a World War II veteran of the US Navy, serving on the ship USS Yakutat.

He was a member of the Lathrop American Legion #467.

Butch was a truck driver for MFA Oil Company and loved dancing, country music, hunting mushrooms and fishing.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Irene; son, Randy, brother, Eugene Butcher; sister, Anna Mae Coldwell; and companion, Madeline Hickman.

Butch is survived by: two sisters, Betty Price, Nashua, Missouri, Lois Collins, Cameron, Missouri; two stepsons, Gary (Natalie) Burton, Smithville, Missouri, Brent Burton (Mary McGinley), Lathrop.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 7, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service.

Memorial fund to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.