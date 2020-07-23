Edward Arthur Butcher, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 25, 1925, in St. Joseph, son of the late Fannie Marie andBonnie Butcher.

He graduated from Benton High School, and served in the United States Air Force retiring after 25 years of service, as a Senior Master Seargant.

He was stationed all over the world and is a veteran of WWII, receiving numerous meritorious awards for his service.

He also retired from Harding Orr & McDaniel Funeral Home, El Paso, Texas and was a saddle maker.

He was an avid motorcycle rider, and a was a member and Past Grand Master of Five Points Lodge A.F. and A.M. of El Paso, and the Scottish Rite as a Master Mason, El Paso.

Edward was preceded in death by: his wife, Hazel Butcher; his parents; brothers: Forest, Darrel, Junior, Leroy and Bill Butcher; and a sister, Marie Roberts.

Survivors include: his daughter, Reba Marie (Patrick) McManus, St. Joseph; granddaughters: Stacy Franklin, Rebe Thomason and Kellie (Chris Brown); and grandson, Clarence Edward Walters; granddaughter-in-law, Barbara Walters; sister, Donna Schneider, St. Joseph; brother, Robert Butcher, St. Joseph; great- grandchildren: Edward Aaron Franklin, Dustin Brown, and Alex Brown, Ciara and Kelsey Frazier, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Walters; and great-great-grandkids, Aspen and Beau.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the charity of the donors choice.

