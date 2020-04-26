Bushman, Jordan F. 1929-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jordan F. Bushman passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the presence of his wife, Betty C. Bushman. His passing was peaceful, with no suffering.

Jordan was born in Chicago, in 1929, to his parents, Bess Greenberg Bushman and Joseph R. Bushman.

The family moved to St. Joseph in 1931, where Joseph Bushman established the Bushman Construction Company, which was involved in building dams, highways, bridges and other heavy construction projects.

Jordan was raised in St. Joseph.

He graduated with honors from Central High School, class of 1947. After one year at University of Missouri, in Rolla, Missouri, Jordan transferred to Iowa State and graduated, in 1951.

During his school years, Jordan worked for the Bushman Construction Company.

In 1951, Jordan enlisted in the Navy, because of the Korean Conflict.

After basic training, he immediately went to officer training, reaching the level of lieutenant commander.

He was very proud to be part of the team which developed the U.S. missile program.

After his service, he returned to Bushman Construction Company.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving, in 1964, he met Betty Caywood. Both were immediately smitten.

They married in June 1965, and had a long and happy life together.

Surviving the death of their daughter, Michelle, they continued to love and cherish their three sons.

The Bushman Construction Company met its demise, following the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse of 1981.

Thereafter, Jordan joined Black & Veatch, where he traveled on various projects.

He retired in 1994 and settled in Kansas City, Missouri, where he volunteered for 20 years in the emergency room of St. Luke's Hospital.

Jordan is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Betty C. Bushman; sons: Jeffrey Scott, Stephen Justin and Craig Alexander; brother, Robert Bushman (wife Helen); sister-in-law, Sydney Bushman; and cousins, Stanley Bushman and Barbara Bushman Goodman.

He is predeceased by: daughter, Michelle Renee Bushman; and brother, Ronald Bushman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Michelle Bushman Scholarship at the New Theater Scholarship Guild, the Kansas City Actors Theater, or the Kansas City Art Institute.

The family will have a private ceremony and celebration of life, at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.