Bushman, Betty 1931-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Betty Congour Caywood Bushman passed away peacefully in her KC Condo overlooking the Country Club Plaza on Sept. 3, 2020.

Betty was born on March 10, 1931, to Irene and Vernon Congour in Chicago, Illiknois.

Betty moved to Kansas City, Missouri, with her mother and brother, Stanley, in 1944. In 1964 Betty became "The First Female Baseball Broadcaster" in history when "Charlie O" Finley hired Betty to be the color commentator for The Kansas City A's. That same year, in November, she met the love of her life, Jordan Fredrick Bushman. They were married the following June.

Betty is survived by her children, Stephen Justin, Craig Alexander and Jeffery Scott.

She is predeceased in death by her daughter, Michelle Renee; her brother, Stanley Richard Congour; and her beloved husband of almost 55 years, Jordan Fredrick.

For the full obituary and photos of Betty please visit https://cremationcenterkc.com/betty-congour-caywood-bushman.