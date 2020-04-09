TRENTON, Mo. - Wilma Bush, 97, a resident of Trenton, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 8:40 p.m., at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton.

Mrs. Bush was born March 2, 1923, at Trenton, the daughter of Thomas Edward and Grace Barton Rosson.

She attended Trenton schools, worked at Peyton Hotel for 23 years and Lakeview, also owned Everybody's Friend Shop for 23 years.

She was member of the First Baptist Church, Trenton.

She was married to Edward Augustus Bush.

Her survivors include: four daughters: Helen Stevenson, Trenton, Trudie Wilcox, Trenton, Viola Winters, Brimson, Missouri, and Charlene Gueulette and husband, Steve, Nixa, Missouri; two sons, Jim Bush and wife, Maggie, Trenton, and Tye Bush, Trenton.

She has a total of 283 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; three daughters: Beverly Shiers, Connie Winters, Joyce Hayes; four sons: Tom Bush, Max Bush, Billy Bush and Vernon Bush; two sisters, Claudia Johnson, Patsy Alcantina; two grandson, Lee Marrs, Melvin Bush; four sons-in-law: J D Winters, Billy Winters, Jerry Stevenson and Gerald Wilcox.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.

Open visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton.

Memorials to: Church Women United, Trenton, and may be left or mailed to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.resthavenmort.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.