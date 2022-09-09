Bush, Betty J. 1938-2022 West Des Moines, Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Dr. Betty J. Bush passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the age of 83.
Betty and her husband, Robert, lived in Maryville Missouri, from 1968 to 2015. At that time, they then moved to Edgewater Senior Living, in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Betty was born Dec. 28, 1938 in Barnard, Missouri. She was the daughter of William and Lucile Johnson, who both preceded her in death. Two brothers, William Wyatt Johnson and Jerald Dean Johnson also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; children, Greg (Char), Jeff (Patti) and Traci; grandchildren, Brenna, Jake, Hanna, Lauren and Reagan; and great- grandson, Hayden.
Betty's family, friends and students were the delight of her life and the center of her universe.
Betty received her undergraduate and master's degree from Northwest Missouri State University. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. Her first teaching assignment was at Hosea School, in St. Joseph. While living in Columbia, Missouri, Betty taught in the Columbia Public School District and at Stephens College.
Upon returning to Maryville, Betty was invited to teach in the Horace Mann Learning Center. Later, she served as the Chair of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Interim Dean of Graduate Program. She was presented with the first Northwest Governor's Award for Excellence in Teaching. She was also named "Teacher of the Year" numerous times. Betty authored several articles and books. She presented educational papers in the States as well as Scotland, Russia and China.
Betty served on the National Committee for Faculty Awards (AACTE) in Washington D.C. In 2014, NWMSU awarded both Betty and her husband, Robert Bush, the Distinguished Faculty Emeritus Award. Betty and Robert were also awarded the Missouri Superintendents Association's award for service to education.
After retirement, Betty served as a coach and mentor for first and second year teachers, supervised student teachers and was an educational consultant. She was active in the community serving on several committees and boards. Betty was president of the United Way and the St. Francis Hospital Foundation. She also volunteered with the Downtown Revitalization Committee, Red Cross and Maryville Library Foundation board.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Northwest Foundation supporting the Johnson-Bush Scholarship: Northwest Missouri State University Foundation, Johnson/Bush Scholarship, 800 University Dr., Maryville, MO 64468.
Memorial Services will be held in Maryville at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
