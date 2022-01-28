Virginia Lee Busey, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born July 22, 1936, in Coffeyville, Kansas, daughter of the late Anna and Frank Bond. She retired from Westab and Mead Products after 20 years of service. She loved to sew, read and cook for her family.
Virgina was preceded in death by her husband, Gail "Doc" Leroy Busey, and her parents.
Survivors include: sons, Virgil, Nate. David, and Roger (Diane) Busey; seven granddaughters; one step- grandson; one great-grand daughter; she also had several brothers and sisters.
Memorial services with public live stream 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a reception at Fairview Golf Course following the memorial service. The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
