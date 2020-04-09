Busey Sr., Gail "Doc" L. 1934-2020

Gail "Doc" Leroy Busey Sr., 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Coffeyville, Kansas, son of late Marie and Virgil Busey.

He married Virgina Bond Busey, on July 10, 1952, and they shared almost 68 years together.

He graduated from the Wann High School.

Doc worked at Polsky Motors for 25 years, then retired from TWA, after 15 years as a mechanic.

He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, and he was an avid golfer.

Doc was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother.

Survivors include: wife, Virgina Busey, of the home; four sons: Virgil Busey, Kansas City, Missouri, Gail Busey Jr., Topeka, Kansas, David Lee Busey, St. Joseph, and Roger Allen (Diane) Busey, of Jacksonville, Florida; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Busey will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.