Robert F. Buser
SABETHA, Kan. -Robert "Bob" Francis Buser, 78, Sabetha, died at home Feb. 20, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Ellen (Tilton); children: Debbie (Kyle) Deere, Jim (DeAnn) Buser, Steve (Loretta) Buser; siblings: Eloise (Fred) Hawk, Irene Eisenbise, Gary (Pam) Buser.
Preceded by: parents, Gerald and Caroline (Stoltzenberger) Buser; daughter, Lisa Buser; brothers, John, Leo.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, St. Augustine Church, Fidelity, Kansas.
Family Visitation: at Church, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m.
