Buschbom, Sharon D. 1953-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. -Sharon D. Buschbom, 66, Maysville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born Sept. 21, 1953, to Olan and Maxine (Bozarth) Courter in Bethany, Missouri.

Sharon married Tom Buschbom Sept. 7, 1979; They shared 40 years of marriage.

She was a receptionist at Mosaic Women's Health for 27 years, before retiring in 2012.

Prior to her employment at the hospital, she worked for AT&T-Southwestern Bell.

Sharon was a member of Culbertson Chapel Methodist Church.

She coached girls' basketball and also played in high school.

Sharon was an avid reader of romance novels and murder mysteries.

She enjoyed playing cards and cornhole. She liked flowers and liked to travel. Sharon liked to travel best to destinations where she could see the ocean.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Tom Willits.

Survivors include: husband Tom; children: Brett Buschbom (Hannah), Mindy Bergman (Daniel) and Angie Holmes; grandchildren: Logan and Niki Holmes and Laken and Colton Bergman; twin sister, Karen Willits; brother, Richard Peck (Patsy); sister, Patty Dull (Gary); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family requests that the public wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Culbertson Chapel Methodist Church or KU School of Nursing.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.