CAMERON, Mo. - Myrtle Anna Burton, 81, of Cameron, passed away June 5, 2021.

Myrtle was born March 20, 1940, to David and Anna (Blair) Burton, in Cameron.

Myrtle was a 1958 graduate of Cameron High School. She worked as a secretary for GTE.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, David Jr. and Bud; sister, Martha Bates.

Myrtle is survived by her son, Danny Silkwood (Lora McKee), Cameron, and sisters-in-law, Marti Burton, Holt, Missouri and Vickie burton, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences, visit: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.