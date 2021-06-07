CAMERON, Mo. - Myrtle Anna Burton, 81, of Cameron, passed away June 5, 2021.
Myrtle was born March 20, 1940, to David and Anna (Blair) Burton, in Cameron.
Myrtle was a 1958 graduate of Cameron High School. She worked as a secretary for GTE.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, David Jr. and Bud; sister, Martha Bates.
Myrtle is survived by her son, Danny Silkwood (Lora McKee), Cameron, and sisters-in-law, Marti Burton, Holt, Missouri and Vickie burton, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
For online condolences, visit: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.