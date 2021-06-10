MCFALL, Mo. - Myrle Burton, 82, of McFall, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, in Albany, Missouri.

Myrle was born July 15,1938, in Melbourne, Missouri. She was the daughter of Richard and Esther Mae (Hudson) Porter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Myrle graduated from Tri-County High School in Jamesport, class of 1956.

Following graduation, she attended Trenton Junior College for one year, and went on and completed her degree from Northwest Missouri Teachers College in Maryville (now Northwest Missouri State University).

On June 9, 1965, she was united in marriage to Abe Burton. Myrle was a homemaker and had previously taught home economics at Pattonsburg High School, for 10 years.

She is survived by her husband, Abe, of the home, cousins: Stanley Gamble, Edinburg, Missouri, Gary Clark, Weatherby, Missouri and other cousins.

Graveside Service and Burial: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the McFall Cemetery, McFall.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the McFall Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.