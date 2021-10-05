GOWER, Mo. - Louanna Gibson Burton was born on March 26, 1923, in Gower, Missouri, in a farm house that is still in the Gibson family. She passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, at a Gower Convalescent Center in Gower, Missouri. Her parents were James William Gibson and Lula Deakins Gibson. There were 10 children in the family.
She graduated from the University of Missouri and taught Home Economics at Northeast High School in Kansas City and in Huntsville, Missouri, where she met her husband, Willard Aubrey "Bill" Burton, who had returned from the Navy in World War II. They were married on Aug., 6, 1946, and lived in Kansas City for a few years where both taught school, Bill at Center and Louanna at Northeast.
While in Kansas City, Bill graduated from Dental School in 1952 and they then moved to Brunswick, Missouri, where he practiced dentistry. Louanna taught kindergarten in Brunswick for several years and enjoyed watching her "school kids" grow up over the years.
They were active members of the Christian Church. They enjoyed traveling and Louanna had the opportunity to visit every state and several foreign countries. They had a cabin on a lake near Moberly, Missouri, where they spent many weekends enjoying family members who would visit. Louanna enjoyed dining out and always saved room for desert. She enjoyed MU sports and keeping up with current events and politics.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Bill Burton; son-in-law, Roger Sheets; and some of her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Robert Burton (Toni) and Audrey Sheets; grandchildren, Jason Aubrey (Shannon) and Matthew Robert (Autumn) Burton; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Aubrey Bailey Burton, Fallon Louanne Bailey Burton, and Miles Robert Burton; as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service is at Gower Christian Church, Gower, 11 a.m. with visitation at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Burial is in Allen Cemetery, Gower. The church will live stream the funeral on their You Tube channel and it will be available for later viewing. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.