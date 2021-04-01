Artis Ferne (Babcock) Burton went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021.

Artis was born in St. Joseph, July 21, 1943, to Edna (James) Babcock and Erle Babcock.

She attended Humbolt Grade School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1961.

Artis married Donald O. Burton on Oct. 30, 1965.

She was a long-time active member of the St. Paul UMC and worked at the Shangrila Motel, Methodist Hospital, although she worked the most of her time (25 years) at Ashland United Methodist/Mother's Day Out Program. She loved spending time with family, working with children, doing all sorts of volunteer work throughout the years, reading and VISITING (Talking).

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald O. Burton (2003); brothers, Lee R. Brown, A. Lloyd Brown, William (Bill) Babcock; sister, E. Gayle Blake; and son-in-law, Kirby Ham.

Survivors include son, Donald L. Burton of the home, St. Joseph; daughter, Patricia A. Ham, of Union Star, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of loving friends.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggest anyone attending visitation or service to please wear a mask.

Service information

Apr 2
Service
Friday, April 2, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Saint Joseph, MO 64506
Apr 1
Visitation
Thursday, April 1, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Saint Joseph, MO 64506
