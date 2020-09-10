Burst, Bernice 1935-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Bernice "Jean" (Hawkins) Burst, 85, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Maysville, Missouri.

Funeral Service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Christian Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery in Gower, Missouri.

Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Jean was born in Gower to Raymond and Thelma (Burton) Hawkins on July 29, 1935.

She went to High School in Gower, and graduated in 1953.

Jean worked at Trans World Airlines for 36 years in the Data Entry Department.

She enjoyed her farm and horses, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved her family.

She had a inherent ornery streak and a wonderful sense of humor, making people laugh.

Jean is survived by her five children, William Burst Jr., Wanda Johnson, Gary (Robin) Burst, Sherry Frazier, and Linda (James) Weaver; grandchildren, Shayla, Wendy, Billy Ray, Sean, Crissy, Dalton, Dylan, Sharona, Jennifer, and Ronnie Jr.; great-grandchildren, Layla, Audrey, Chloe, Ethan, Blaine, Aidan, Charleigh, Lincoln, Zarina, and Joshua; many step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren;, a host of other relatives, and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William A. Burst; brother, Jack Hawkins, sister Ada Mae Tate, and nephew, David Ray Tate.

Memorials in Jean's honor may be made to the C.O.P.D. Foundation in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home; Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.