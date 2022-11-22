Evelyn Marie Burrow, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in a Gower, Missouri, health care center. She was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Faucett, Missouri, daughter of the late Ada Mildred and June Vestal. She graduated from Faucett High School and worked at Mead Products, and in home health care. She was a member of the Word of Life Church for over 25 plus years and enjoyed reading her bible, praying everyday, listening to Christian music, and she never met a stranger.
Our sweet precious mom made her way to heaven today. She passed peacefully surrounded by those she loved and had spent a lifetime praying for. She no longer knew our names but there was absolutely no doubt that she knew she loved each and every one of us to her core. She spent her life being a caregiver to others and leading people to the Lord. I was blessed today to be there while she made that journey herself.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronnie, Danny and Bob Vestal; sisters, Betty Long and Lillian Sparks.
Survivors include son, Larry (Jenny) Burrow; daughters, Debbie (Cary) Braby, Suzanne (Everett) Goddard, Penny Krenz, Teresa (Terrence) Booze, Joy (Ty) Huffer, and Christy (Lewis) Wright; 27 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Vestal, Marvin (Adrian) Vestal, and Marlin Vestal; sister, Mary June Jeffers; and sister-in- law, Lila Vestal.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rose Steeby officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the New Frame Cemetery, Dearborn, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's association.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
