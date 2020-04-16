Burris, Gordon R. 1928-2020

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Gordon Ray Burris, 91, of Plattsburg, passed away April 13, 2020, at his son's home, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gordon was born to parents, Frank and Ida Burris, on Nov. 21, 1928, near Clarksdale, Missouri.

He was a veteran, serving the US Navy as a cook, onboard the USS Toledo, during The Korean War.

Upon returning from the service, he married Carolyn Sue, and began working as a telephone office installer. Gordon retired from AT&T after 35 years of service.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Geneva Fagan and Judy Green; and brother, Danny.

Gordon is survived by: his sons, Frank D. Burris (Stefanie), and grandson, Gordon M. Burris, of Kansas City, Missouri, and William M. Burris (Jennifer), and granddaughter, Amanda J. Burris, of Plattsburg, Missouri.

In addition, Gordon is survived by: brothers: Kenneth (Shirley) Burris, of Georgia, Clifford (Wilma) Burris, of Missouri, Norman Burris, of Alaska, Steve (Janet) Burris, of Missouri; sisters Virginia Hooten and Dorothy (Larry) Heriford, both of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

Gordon was beloved by all who knew him and we will all miss him.

No services are planned at this time.

Gordon will be privately interred in the Clarksdale Cemetery, Clarksdale.

Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

