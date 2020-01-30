GALLATIN, Mo. - Charles Wayne Burris, 81, Lake Viking, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.

Charles was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Kirksville, Missouri, to Ralph and Marjorie (Minton) Burris.

He was an anesthesiologist, practicing in Missouri and Oklahoma, until his retirement.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother, T.W. Burris.

Survivors: Wife, Sheila Burris, of the home; son, Doug Burris, Tulsa, Oklahoma; two daughters, Meghan Duty, Gallatin, Missouri and Tabitha Taylor, Tulsa; sister-in-law, Donna Burris; niece and nephew, Beth Burris and Chris Burris.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, Missouri.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.