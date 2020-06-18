MOUND CITY, Mo. -Janet Burnsides, 84, Mound City, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Corning, Missouri.

Janet married Billy Burnsides March 9, 1957; he survives of the home.

She was a 1953 graduate of Craig High School and graduated from Gard Business School.

Janet worked at Quaker Oats and later at The Exchange Bank, where she retired after 26 years.

She was an active member of First Christian Church, was an avid gardener, and loved to travel.

More than anything, she loved to spend time with family.

Janet was a beautiful singer and was a member of The St. Joseph Sweet Adeline's and The Omega Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irven and Fern (Sanders) Allan.

Survivors include: her husband of 63 years, Bill; daughters, Cheri Patterson (Bill), Annette Burnsides (Joe Waldman), Nina Norton (Brad), Lori Dryer (Mark); six grandchildren: Mackenzie Montag, Kaitlynn and Cameron Norton, Morgan, McCain, and Marin Dryer; sister, Shirley Dougherty; brother, Stanley Allan; extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services: First Christian Church, Mound City.

Inurnment: Mount Hope Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, Mound City.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to First Christian Church, Mound City.

Online guest book and obituary: at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.