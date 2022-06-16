MARYVILLE, Mo. -Elizabeth Ann Burnsides, 84, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
She was born May 19, 1938, in St. Joseph, to John and Dorothy (Minton) Jones. She attended school in Fortescue, Missouri, through middle school, then graduated from Craig, Missouri, High School.
Elizabeth married James Edward Burnsides on Oct. 4, 1956. They lived in Lexington, Missouri, and then Mound City, Missouri, where in 1984 they opened The Galley. In 1994, they retired to Maryville. James preceded her in death on May 31, 2009.
Among many civic involvements, Elizabeth was very active in the First United Methodist Church, Holt County Missouri Historical Society and the local Girl Scouts. She was very well-known and loved by her church and her community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James; her parents; and three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Mark Burnsides (Marla) and Teresa Burnsides; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Holt County Missouri Historical Society.
