Steven R. Burns passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Born on Feb. 6, 1950, in Wilmington, Ohio, he was a creative soul who left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone he met.
Steven was an Army veteran of 20 years and after retiring served as a supervisor for an additional 20 years. His courage and dedication were evident in his service to his country, and he carried these traits into every aspect of his life. Steven was a dedicated and loving family man, always putting his family first and ensuring they felt loved and cared for. Steven was a talented artist, and a valued member of the Midwest Artists Association. His creativity shone through in his artwork, and he found great joy in sharing his passion with others. He was also an avid fisherman, often spending his free time by the water, rod in hand, enjoying the tranquility of nature.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, James Burns and Alieen Chastain; his son, Patrick Burns; and his brother, Larry Burns.
He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Mary Ann Burns, whom he married on Sept. 18, 1971. In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by his daughters, Mary Reynolds (Travis) and Ann Martinez (Jeff); his grandchildren, Michail Reynolds, Sherydan Reynolds, and Catherine Martinez; his sisters, Debbie Overmier and Janice Chastain Smith (Donald); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Missouri Veterans Commission or the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.