Steven R. Burns passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Born on Feb. 6, 1950, in Wilmington, Ohio, he was a creative soul who left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone he met.

Steven was an Army veteran of 20 years and after retiring served as a supervisor for an additional 20 years. His courage and dedication were evident in his service to his country, and he carried these traits into every aspect of his life. Steven was a dedicated and loving family man, always putting his family first and ensuring they felt loved and cared for. Steven was a talented artist, and a valued member of the Midwest Artists Association. His creativity shone through in his artwork, and he found great joy in sharing his passion with others. He was also an avid fisherman, often spending his free time by the water, rod in hand, enjoying the tranquility of nature.

