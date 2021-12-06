Burns, Margaret E. 1926-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Margaret Evelyn Burns, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away, Dec. 3, 2021, at a local hospital.
Margaret was born Feb. 12, 1926, in St. Joseph, to Milton Malcolm and Mary Catherine (Fagan) Krumme.
She married Quentin George Burns on July 6, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1999.
Also preceding her in death were: her parents; a sister, Mary Burns; and a son-in-law, Jimmie Bowers.
Survivors include: a son, Michael; a daughter, Marilyn Bowers; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter would be appreciated.
Mrs. Burns has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Inurnment will be held at a later date, at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
