Joshua Scott Burns 43, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born March 7, 1978, in St. Joseph, son of Donna Gilgour and Danny Burns. He graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1996 and was working at Triumph foods as a fork lift driver.

He served in the United States Army, Airborne division. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, his favorite spot was at Bobs Fishing Lake, he was an avid 49ers fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children, he was very excited to be an upcoming grandpa in August.

Joshua was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Dick Scott; maternal grandmother, Betty Rice; paternal grandparents, Nancy and Jack Lisle; paternal great-grandmother, Carol Louise Burns; aunt, Debbie Rice; maternal grandfather, Carl Gladstone; niece, Malaya Burns.

Survivors include, father, Danny Burns (Bonnie Buthman), St. Joseph; mother, Donna (Steve) Gilgour, Faucett, Missouri; mother, Darlene Burns (Jerry Burdick), St. Joseph; daughter, Olivia Kerns; her mother Sara West; daughter, Lundyn Burns; her mother Jamie Thompson; son, Colton Burns, his mother Donna McGlothlin; brothers, Todd (Diane) Williams, Bethany, Missouri; and Dustin (Jacoba) Burns, St. Joseph; sisters, Carri (Mike) Ishmael, Clarksdale, Missouri, and Danielle Burns, St. Joseph; maternal grandmother, Ida Scott, St. Joseph; maternal grandmother, Gloria Gladstone, Bethany; great aunt, Lorraine Sherman; maternal grandfather Harvey Rice; bonus kids, Chandler, Salem Trynity and Hayley; as well as numerous, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services: 2 p.m., Tuesday April 20, 2021, at Green Valley Baptist Church, Pastor David Mason officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday April 19, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Joshua Burns children's education fund.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.