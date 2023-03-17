Burns, Betty D. 1927-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Betty Dean Burns, age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Living Community in St. Joseph.

Betty was born the daughter of Claude S. and Gertrude (Phillips) Ball on July 26, 1927, in Ray County, Missouri. She was a 1945 graduate of Braymer High School. Betty was united in marriage to Floyd A. Burns on March 19, 1949, in Carrollton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 1997.

