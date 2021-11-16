Burnette, Joseph J. 1976-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Joseph John Brunette, 45, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
He was born Jan. 25, 1976, to Joseph C. and Alvina L. (McCush) Brunette.
Joseph married Cindy R. Cunningham on June 8, 2002.
He was an assembler at Altec.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Obituary and online register book at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
