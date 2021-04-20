CAMERON, Mo. - Tina Louise Burnett, age 62, passed away, April 16, 2021, in the privacy of her home in Cameron, Missouri.

Tina was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Gloria (heard) Burnett.

She is survived by four siblings, Robert (Elizabeth) Burnett, Catherine (Tommy) Devins, Susan Burnett, and Michael Burnett.

Tina spent her life living in the Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas area. She graduated from Cameron R-1 High School with the class of 1976 and subsequently worked in medical sales. She later became a cosmetologist and operated a tanning salon. Tina was a lover of unusual pets and was known for her six foot iguana, Gus, caring for tarantulas, birds, and other odd critters.

Services will be held for Tina on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Poland Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron.

In lieu of traditional services, in keeping with strict COVID protocols, a walk by table of remembrance will be set up. Please bring an item that reminds you of Tina to place on the table to share with friends and family. This will be a socially distanced get together on the patio and lawn, masks required, rain or shine.

