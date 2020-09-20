Shirley Ann Burnett, 57, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

She was born Aug. 31, 1963, in St. Joseph, and she was a homemaker.

She enjoyed playing cards, growing and taking care of her house plants, having fun with her dog Harley and watching her squirrels.

She attended the Pentecostal of St. Joseph Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by father, John Hovey and mother, Delores Elmer.

Survivors include: daughters, Tonya Hood, Denver, Colorado and Crystal Mayo (David Aubuchon), Saint Joseph; companion, Michael Ecord; six grandchildren; and two brothers, John and Edward Hovey.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday.

Funeral services and livestream for public following at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Rex Arbuckle officiating.

Memorials are requested, in lieu of flowers, to the Shirley Burnett Funeral Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.