Elaine Burnett
KINGSTON, Mo. - Elaine Burnett, 80, Kingston, passed on April 23, 2020.
Survivors: husband, Kenneth; daughters: Mickie (Rick) Cummings, Hamilton, Kendra (Jon) Tiemann, La Grange, Missouri, and Karen (Jerald) Grimes, Osborn, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside service will be Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Kingston Cemetery.
Memorials: Hamilton Federated Church or CCFCAF.
Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from noon until 5 p.m.
