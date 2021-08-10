CAMERON, Mo. -Duane Allen Burnett, 66, of Cameron, passed away Aug. 7, 2021.
He was the son of Floyd and Nova (Thompson) Burnett.
Duane was a 1973 graduate of Cameron High School.
He was active in FFA serving as president, and was an officer in Missouri State FFA.
He married Charlotte Simpson April 3, 1976, in Cameron. They were married 29 years.
He farmed his family farm and operated Simpson-Burnett Catering.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Simpson Burnett and parents, Floyd and Nova Burnett.
Duane is survived by: son, Matthew Burnett, Cameron; two daughters, Sarah (Jim) Burnett Pierce, Rayville, Missouri, Hannah Burnett, Lees Summit, Missouri; three sisters: Barbara Stanley, Cameron, Kay Lohman, Cameron, Reta (Ronald) Heinold, Liberty, Missouri; brother, Dwight Burnett, Kansas City, Missouri; mother-in-law, Joy (Simpson) Bowers, Cameron; brother-in-law, Craig (Casie) Simpson, Cameron; numerous cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 9, 2021.
Burial: Mirabile Cemetery.
Memorials my be left in care of Matthew Burnett.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
