Charles Floyd Burnett, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 16, 1937, in St Joseph, son of the late Mary and Floyd "Buzz" Burnett.

He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1955.

He worked in the Civil Service Department with the Buchanan County Sheriffs Department, retiring after 20 years as a Sergeant.

He enjoyed classic cars, playing softball when he was younger and camping.

He was a member of Eagles Lodge and a Christian.

Charles was preceded in death by: wife, Connie Mae Burnett; son, Tim Burnett; and his parents.

Survivors include: son, Charles "Mike" (Pam) Burnett, Saint Charles, Missouri; daughters, Pam (Randy) Moore, Kearney, Missouri and Kim (Randy) Moss, St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; his good friend, Joan Brott; and his "baby" Missy, his cat.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday June 14, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Eikenberry officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.