Burley, John F. 1945-2022 Braymer, Mo.

BRAYMER, Mo. - John Franklin Burley, 77, of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 24, 1945, in St. Joseph, son of the late Rosetta and William Burley.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William, Louis, Brian, Fred, and Walter; sisters, Ellen Kissick, and Rosetta Burley; former companion, Joyce Blizzard.

He is survived by brother, Richard Burley; daughter, Cindy Wilson; and son, Kevin Blizzard; and five grandchildren.

Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

