Dennis Ray Burks Sr., 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Oct. 2, 1959, in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Raymond Burks.

Dennis attended Benton High School. On Feb. 7, 2015, he married Paula Lofton. Dennis worked for City of St. Joseph in the Street Department and at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and was active in the local Union.

His hobbies included collecting die cast cars, clocks, enjoying his collection of old movies, spending time with his dog, Pepper, and always had a good story to share. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include, wife, Paula Burks, of St. Joseph; son, Dennis R. (Megan Murray) Burks Jr. of St Joseph; stepdaughter, Katrina Lofton; brother, Terry (Lesli) Burks of Lees Summit, Missouri; sister, Shelly (Sean) Aebersold of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Zander Ray Burks, Ky'Ana Burks and Xavier Paden, great-granddaughters, Taylyn and Everleigh Paden; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Burks will be cremated following services.

Memorials are requested to the South St. Joseph Progressive Association.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.