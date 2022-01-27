PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Dixie Burks, 88, of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in a Cameron, Missouri, healthcare center. Born on March 28, 1933, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Stewart Sterling and Velma J (Clark) Newman. Dixie was a graduate of Pattonsburg high school class of 1951 and attended college. She worked in education alongside of her husband. She was a member of the Gower Christian Church, Missouri Retired Teachers Association, PEO, Beta Sigma Phi and was mayor of King City, Missouri, for one term. On Aug. 10, 1952, she married Jack Burks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Newman
Survivors include her husband Jack of the home; her son, Jerry Burks of Wathena, Kansas; daughter, Betty Campbell of Gower, Missouri; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Healing farewell services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg. Interment will be in the Allen Cemetery Gower. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Plattsburg Food Pantry, Plattsburg Senior Center or the Gower Christian Church.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
