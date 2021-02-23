Burke, Suzanne J. 1931-2021 Denton, Kan.

DENTON, Kan. - Suzanne (Susie) Jane Burke passed away on Feb. 20, 2021, at the Medical Lodge in Atchison, Kansas. Susie was a long-time resident of Denton, Kansas.

There will be a private family burial of cremated remains at a later date at the St. Benedict Cemetery, Bendena, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Benedict Catholic Church Women's Council or the St. Benedict Cemetery, Bendena, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.

Susie was born in Craig, Missouri, on Jan. 24, 1931, to Cecil and Wilma McPike. She attended a country school and often talked about the difficult walk they had during the winter. Susie graduated from Mound City High School in 1948 and then attended Gard business school in St. Joseph. Susie worked in St. Joseph for Cook Gas and Plumbing for five years following graduation. Sue continued her secretarial duties for Burke Farms Inc. until recently.

She met John Burke of Denton while at the Frog Hop in St. Joseph and they were married Aug. 11, 1951, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Bendena.

Susie was a devoted wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She was baptized into the Catholic faith in 1952 while John was stationed in Korea. Susie remained an active member of St. Benedict's parish in Bendena and served on the women's council for many years.

She was also active in the Sewing Club of Denton for more than 50 years. She had many lifelong friends in the community of Denton through the Church and other activities. Susie had many interests throughout her life but cooking and reading good mysteries were some of her favorites. She cherished time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Susie was known for her typed letters sent to her family throughout her life, most sentences ended with (Ha)!

Survivors of Suzanne J. Burke include her sons, Mark (Eddie) Burke of Denton, Phil (Sara) Burke of Cummings, Kansas; three granddaughters, Sarah (Jake) Pound of Emporia, Lindsay (Matt) Domski of Milwaukee, Kasey (Mark) Luetkemeyer of Indianapolis; two step-grandsons, Jake (Brenda) Perry, Atchison, and Josh (Erin) Perry, St. Joseph; two great-granddaughters, Emily Pound and Brooke Domski; and one great- grandson, Jack Domski. She also has three step- great-grandchildren, Morgan, Paige, and Jacob Perry; and several nieces and nephews.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Donna Brown and Linda VanPelt; her husband, John W. Burke; and her grandson, John William Burke. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.