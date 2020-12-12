Opal "Molly" Burgess, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born March 24, 1935, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Alice and Alpha Morris.

She was a homemaker, who enjoyed writing and talking to her pen pal Mildred, in Georgia. She was a Christian.

Opal was preceded in death by husband, Harold Burgess; her parents; daughter, Teresa Burgess; son, Teddy Burgess; brother, Leroy Morris; and sister, Pearl Burgess.

Survivors include, granddaughters, Maggie (AJ) Alves, and Shawna Kempf, and grandson, Sterling Edward Neale.

Graveside funeral services 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

