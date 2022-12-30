Michael "Jean" Burgess, 67, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 30, 1954, in St. Joseph, daughter of Margaret and Walter Peery. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1973. She graduated Cum Laude from Missouri Western State College in 1994, having earned a BS in Criminal Justice, BS in Psychology and BS in Sociology. She married Otis "Geno" Burgess, who preceded her in death.
In her younger years, she was an avid baseball player. Her passion was gardening, she was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games and classic cars. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jean was a member of the Psychology Club at MWSU and North Church of God.
Jean was preceded in death by father, Walter Peery; mother, Margaret Peery-Creager; husband, Otis "Geno" Burgess; and half brother, David Peery.
Survivors include her longtime friend, Melonie Vice, of St Joseph; daughter, Michelle (Matt) Talbot, of St Joseph; son, Jesse (Madi) Vice, of St. Joseph; sister, Artis Mahzoon, of Kansas City, Missouri; half-brother, Bill Peery, of Fremont, Nebraska; grandchildren, Carrie Talbot (Hunter Lawhon), of St. Joseph, Kyanne (Andrew) Daugherty, Brenden Vice, Caden Vice, Jayden Vice, Kerstie Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Brayden Schroeder and Sophia Stevenson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Chairez, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organization.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
