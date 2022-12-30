Michael "Jean" Burgess, 67, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 30, 1954, in St. Joseph, daughter of Margaret and Walter Peery. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1973. She graduated Cum Laude from Missouri Western State College in 1994, having earned a BS in Criminal Justice, BS in Psychology and BS in Sociology. She married Otis "Geno" Burgess, who preceded her in death.

In her younger years, she was an avid baseball player. Her passion was gardening, she was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games and classic cars. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jean was a member of the Psychology Club at MWSU and North Church of God.

