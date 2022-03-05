COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. -Jimmy Leroy Burgess, 72, of Country Club, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 22, 1950, in King City, Missouri.
He married Kathy on Oct. 4, 1986, and they shared 35 years together.
He worked at Affiliated foods 26 years and then Lowes for 17 years. He enjoyed working in the yard.
Jimmy was preceded in death by: his daughter, Lavanda Burgess Mayhew; mother, Evelyn Noland; step-father, Jerald Noland; father, J H Burgess.
He is survived by: wife, Kathy Burgess of the home; son, Johnny (Kari) Burgess; daughters: Lesa Droz and Lena Walker; step-daughters, Tara (Mike) Robbins and Tamara (David) Vannaman; brothers: Jack David, Ricky Burgess and Tommy Noland; sisters: Beverly Menard, Rose Bashor and Terry Elmore; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services and Public Livestream following at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Flach officiating.
The family would prefer plant rather than flowers. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
