Richard "Moose" Burge, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born April 19, 1941, to Stanford and Myrtle Burge.

Richard married Linda Bish March 1, 1963. She survives of the home.

He was a printer at the News-Press for many years.

Richard enjoyed traveling with family, capturing moments with his camera, staying active and always helping others. He was an adamant Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Richard was a member of Patee Park Baptist Church where he did everything except preach a sermon. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Cyler Matthews; and two sisters.

Survivors include: daughter, Kelley Matthews; grandchildren, Drew Matthews, Devin Matthews (Nicole), Tyler Fortune (Sara), Traci Grove (Kyle); 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters; extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.