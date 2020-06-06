KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Anna Mae Burdette, was call into glory May 23, 2020, at the age of 95, from a residential care center in Kansas City.

She was born July 9, 1925, in Springfield, Missouri, moved to Kansas City, Missouri, more than 60 years ago.

Anna retired as nurse from the University of Kansas Medical Center and was a caregiver for over 25 years, to Eric Wells.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Quincy Allen, and Lena Mae Allen and her dearest sisters: Juan Jarrata, Verla May Burdette, and Jacqueline Palsey.

She is survived by: her cousins, Gene and Judy Johnson; a host of nieces and nephews; and friends: Sharon Weston, Cheryl Hunter, William Dydell, Michael Dydell, Gilbert and Denise Gray.

Memorial Services will be Saturday June 6, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, in Springfield.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.