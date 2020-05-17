AMAZONIA, Mo. - Charles L. Burchett, 87, of Amazonia, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.

Charles was born on Jan. 17, 1933, in Elwood, Kansas, to Charles David and Emma (Hunsucker) Burchett.

He served in the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class during the Korean Conflict, receiving the Purple Heart Medal.

He was a member of VFW Post #5531 and the American Legion Post # 161 of Wathena, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Charles "Chuck" Burchett and Steven Burchett.

Survivors; wife, Marietta (Liechti) Burchett, of the home; sons: Doug Burchett (Candy), Central Point, Oregon, Greg Burchett, Portland, Oregon, Randall Burchett, Wathena, Wesley Burchett, Amazonia; sister, Geraldine Polley; brother, Wayne Burchett (Carol); brother-in-law, Dennis Liechti; sister-in-law, JoAnn Frump; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, for viewing at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Private family service: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with burial, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Memorials: DVA Disabled Veteran's.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.