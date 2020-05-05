Anola Marie Burchett, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Clarksdale, Missouri, daughter of the late Lucille and John Thornton.

She graduated from Clarksdale High School in 1950, and retired from Mead Products after 25 years of service.

She enjoyed crochet, spending time with her grandchildren and dancing in her younger years.

She was a member of King Hill Baptist Church, now the Journey Baptist Church.

Anola was preceded in death by: parents; brothers, Oliver and George Thornton; half brothers, Paul, and Silas; half sisters: Delma, Dorotha and Amelia Mae.

Survivors include: sons, Jim and Jerry Burchett, of St. Joseph; daughter, Diana Peterson, St. Joseph; and sister, Esther N. Correll, St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

Family funeral services, with public livestream: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Elder Ron Cluts officiating.

Register book and viewing available from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.