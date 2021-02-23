Burch, Wyatt 1932-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Wyatt Burch, Jr. "Junior," 88, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at a Savannah, Missouri, senior living facility.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Clearmont, Missouri, the son of Wyatt W., Sr. and Ferne (Groom) Burch. They preceded him in death.

On April 29, 1955, he married Patricia Gibson in King City. She survives of the home.

Junior served in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran having been stationed in Japan. He was a farmer and loved every facet of farming and in later years he enjoyed taking a country drive to check farms. He was a member of the King City American Legion and the First Christian Church of King City. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors, loved Farmall tractors and he enjoyed college basketball.

In addition to his wife, Junior is survived by his daughter, Joni (Dan) Brewer, Manchester, Missouri; sons, Jack Burch and Jerry (Diane) Burch, Tucson, Arizona; grandson, Patrick Brewer and a sister, JoAnn Piper, King City.

Private Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites will be held in King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made to the King City Christian Church, King City American Legion and/or the National Alzheimer's Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.