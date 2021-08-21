Burch, Patricia 1932-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Patricia "Patti" Burch, 89, King City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at a St. Joseph assisted living facility.
She was born on March 22, 1932, in Empire Prairie, Missouri, the daughter of Virgil and Beatrice (Boley) Gibson.
On April 29, 1955, she married Wyatt Burch, Jr. in King City. He preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2021.
Patti was a homemaker and a devoted member of the First Christian Church, CWF, and PEO in King City. She was instrumental in helping to start a vision impairment group for those with macular degeneration and other eye afflictions in the area. Pattie loved watching the Kansas City Royals and the Budweiser Clydesdales and going for rides through the countryside with Wyatt.
Patti was a strong woman who handled her challenges with grace while being a caregiver to many people in her family throughout her life. After losing her eyesight, she worried that she couldn't do more for her friends, church and community.
The family would very much like to thank the entire staff at Vintage Gardens for their help, dedication, and care and the staff of Aseracare Hospice for their assistance.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Patti is survived by: her daughter, Joni (Dan) Brewer, Manchester, Missouri; sons, Jack Burch, King City, Jerry (Diane) Burch, Tucson, Arizona; grandson, Patrick Brewer; brother, Eddie (Annie) Gibson, St. Joseph; sister-in-law, JoAnn Piper, King City; and several nieces and a nephew.
Private Family Services and Burial will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
Friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King City Christian Church, Chapter DE PEO of King City, MO and/or St. Jude's Children's Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
