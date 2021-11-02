Buntz, Marilyn 1932-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Marilyn J. (Holstine) Buntz, 89, of Oregon, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 31, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital. She was born in St. Joseph on July 26, 1932. She was the second child of Harry and Minnie (Davis) Holstine. Marilyn graduated from Mound City High School in 1950, and then attended Platte-Gard Business College in St. Joseph. She worked for Hillyard Chemical before her marriage to Richard Buntz on June 14, 1953.
Marilyn was a member of the Woodville Presbyterian Church and Holiday Club.
Richard passed away in 1990. Marilyn continued to live on "the old farm that she loved".
Marilyn was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ralph, Dale and Irvin Holstine; brother-in-law, Victor Buntz; and sister-in-law, Velma Holstine.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Tim) Headley, Savannah, Missouri, and Mark (Chyre) Buntz, Oregon, Missouri; brother, Donald (Joann) Holstine, Mound City, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Rhoda Holstine, Fremont, Nebraska, Marcina Holstine, Mound City, and Mary Holstine, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Bryce (Jennifer) Buntz, Luke (Ellen) Buntz, Joel Headley, Adam Headley, Julia (Kris) Profit; great-grandchildren, Cale and Mikah Buntz, Zoey Turpin, and Samuel Profit; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Oregon United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.
Memorials may be directed to the Woodville Presbyterian Church or Maple Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
