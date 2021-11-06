Buntrock, Clayton R. 1935-2021 Columbia, S.D.

COLUMBIA, S.D. - Clayton Ray Buntrock, a resident of St. Joseph, since 1973, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Indian Wells, California on his 86th birthday.
Born in Columbia to Rudolph Emil Buntrock and Lillian Hustad Buntrock, he graduated from St. Olaf College in 1957, and began a career with the Washington National Insurance Company.
He acquired Wheeling Disposal here in St. Joseph in 1973, and retired in 1997.
An avid golfer and hunter, he is survived by his brother, Dean L. Buntrock and son, Jeffrey A. Buntrock.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church at 3524 St. Joseph Avenue in St. Joseph.
A luncheon will be in the Fellowship Hall afterwards. No gifts, please.
Burial: Columbia, S.D. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.