David F. Bunton Jr., 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1963, in St. Joseph, son of Doris and David Bunton Sr.He is survived by his parents; daughter, Samantha Bunton; son, David F. Bunton III; granddaughter, Hailey Jolly; grandson, Levi Jolly; sisters, Terri Conner, Julia Littlewood, and Tracy Kendall.Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11a.m., at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Will Purinton officiating.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
