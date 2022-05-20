David F. Bunton Jr., 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1963, in St. Joseph, son of Doris and David Bunton Sr.

He is survived by his parents; daughter, Samantha Bunton; son, David F. Bunton III; granddaughter, Hailey Jolly; grandson, Levi Jolly; sisters, Terri Conner, Julia Littlewood, and Tracy Kendall.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11a.m., at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Will Purinton officiating.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Bunton Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.