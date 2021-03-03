STANBERRY, Mo. - Kregg Lee Buntin, 68, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.