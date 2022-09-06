Bunten, William D. 1931-2022 Topeka, Kan.

TOPEKA, Kan. -William Daniel Bunten, 90, of Topeka, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. He was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Goodland, Kansas, the son of William L. and Nelle E. (Boyle) Bunten.
He graduated from Sherman County High School in 1949, and from Baker University with a degree in business in 1953. He graduated from Washburn University Law School in 1955, and received a Masters of Finance degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1957.
Bill was employed in the banking industry for 50 years, working for Goodland State Bank, the National Bank of Detroit, Merchant's National Bank in Topeka, United Central Bank (and Bankshares) in Des Moines and INTRUST Bank in Wichita, retiring in 1996. Bill was the chairman of the Topeka United Way, the Wichita United Way, the Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Wichita, Kansas and the Wichita YMCA. He was the director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita, the Washburn Endowment Association, a distinguished service award of 2009 of the Washburn Law School Fund, the chapter chair of SCORE (Service Corporation of Retired Executives), trustee of the Lakeway Church, president and director of the Lakeway Airpark (in Texas), and director of American Home Life of Topeka.
Bill was a 33rd degree Mason, an Eagle Scout and a member of the Boy Scout Councils of Topeka, Des Moines, Iowa and Wichita, a Rotary member in Topeka, Wichita and Lakeway, Texas, a member of the Valley United Methodist Church in West Des Moines, where he was on the finance committee, an active member of Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka and a banking school lecturer.
Bill married Charlene Riemen on May 23, 1954, in Baldwin, Kansas. She survives, along with: his daughters: Jane D. Hanisch (Doug) of Wichita, Barbara D. Shuck (Jerry) of Mesa, Arizona, and Patty J. Buckner (Brandon) of Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren: J.D. and Gordon Hanisch, Rochelle, Will and Charlie DeVoe, and Sam, Nate and Madeline Buckner; great-grandchildren: Jimmy Calvin, Makenna Crawford, Nora and Ben DeVoe, Courtney Rose and Elliette McKenna-Hanisch.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill enjoyed over 40 years as a private pilot of a single-engine Piper Comanche N6267P, piloting splendid vacations with "Chuck" all over the USA and Canada. He also enjoyed golf, running, cross training, reading and dogs, particularly Irish setters.
Bill was cremated.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Countryside UMC, 3221 SW Burlingame Road in Topeka.
The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service and for one hour after the service. Private interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University, 1700 SW College Avenue, Topeka, KS 66621; Washburn Law School, 1700 SW College Avenue, Topeka, KS 66621; Baker University, P.O. Box 65, Baldwin City, KS 66006-0065; or Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Road, Topeka, KS 66611.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Bunten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.