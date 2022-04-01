Bunse, Ronald D. 1950-2022 Brookfield, Mo.

BROOKFIELD, Mo. - Ronald Dale Bunse, age 71, of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, with Reverend Charlie Neill officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and Brookfield VFW Post #4557 immediately following the funeral service. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. in Cosby Zion Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri.
Memorials to the Carmen Kay Bunse Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Ronald Dale, son of Loren and Kathryn (Bodenhausen) Bunse, was born Nov. 19, 1950, in St Joseph. On Nov. 5, 1988, he was united in marriage to Carmen Gansemer. She preceded him in death on Sept. 19, 2019.
Ron was a generous and kind gentleman. He spent his childhood on his family's dairy farm where he developed a strong work ethic and moral code that carried him throughout his life. He was forever the entrepreneur starting several companies and businesses over his adult life. He also believed in luck! "Luck is where hard work meets opportunity", he would often say. Working hard and with some of that luck, he became very successful in his business ventures, but meeting Carmen was perhaps his luckiest moment. Ron and Carmen navigated life together in a magical way. Ron loved his family and being surrounded by great friends--sharing his stories and jokes with them always brought him immense joy!
Survivors include his two sons, Jeffrey Bunse, Kansas City, Missouri, and Clinton Bunse (Jennifer), Independence, Missouri; one sister, Donna Beattie, Savannah, Missouri; one nephew, Dusty Beattie (Tammy), Amazonia, Missouri; two nieces, Marcie Piper, Saint Joseph, and Dawn Beattie, New Castle New South Wales, Australia, as well as several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Bunse, his daughter, Tracey Griffin, and his parents. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.