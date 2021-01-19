Mike Bunse, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

He was born July 10, 1951, in St. Joseph, to John and Velma (George) Bunse.

Michael married Susan Gayle Brown June 26, 1992. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Michael was a 1969 graduate of Lafayette High School. He was a senior designer for Altec Industries for 40 years, retiring in 2016.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Judy Ann Bunse.

Additional survivors include children, Jennifer Parks (Brian), Travis Bunse (Rachel), Kaitlin Sutton (Marcus); grandchildren, Blake and Allysson Parks; brother, Tom Bunse (Joyce); extended family and friends.

Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Green Valley Baptist Church. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.